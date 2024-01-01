×
Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: 10M Illegals Since Biden's Oath

Monday, 01 January 2024 09:41 PM EST

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax that nearly 10 million migrants have crossed the border illegally since Joe Biden became president.

Appearing Monday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," McCormick explained that the hard-to-believe number is equivalent to about "13 entire congressional districts" that are "totally dependent" on the federal government.

"Thirteen congressional districts worth of people that depend on the United States government for their healthcare, for their education, for their housing," McCormick lamented. "Every single penny that they need to have is going to come from you and I, and everybody else that pays taxes."

Customs and Border Protection estimates that there were 3,201,144 total border apprehensions last fiscal year and already 617,865 thus far this fiscal year, which started on Oct. 1, 2023.

CBS News reported this weekend that U.S. immigration officials are on track to process an all-time monthly high of more than 300,000 migrants in December, as well as a record number traveling with children.

"We know we have a record number of people who have been captured that were on terrorist lists. We have a record number of getaways. We don't know who's coming here. We don't have sovereignty," the congressman stressed.

"The border agents who are sent out there are literally there just to ... bring them in the United States and ship them, on taxpayer dollars, all over the nation," he continued. "It's crazy and unacceptable."

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 01 January 2024 09:41 PM
