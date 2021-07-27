Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Californians 'Sick and Tired' of Gov. Newsom

Californians are "sick and tired" of Gov. Gavin Newsom politicizing everything after having mismanaged the state, and now he won't be changing anyone's minds on COVID-19 vaccinations, let alone about voting to recall him, Ric Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence under ex-President Donald Trump, told Newsmax Tuesday.

"He embodies a political robot," Grenell told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "He embodies a political robot. He has no idea what he's saying."

He also slammed the Democrat governor for making his announcement concerning COVID-19 shot requirements while standing in front of a Kaiser Permanente facility in Alameda County. While at the company, an integrated managed care consortium, Newsom announced that all state employees and healthcare workers across the state will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. People who can't get the shots or refuse to will be required to undergo weekly testing under the new rule.

"Why is Kaiser Permanente, allowing this type of politicization of their company?" said Grenell. "We are also seeing ads every day where Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is putting his name on the ads with the California Democratic Party bashing all Republicans as crazy, outlandish right-wingers," said Grenell. "The California Constitution allows this recall, but yet they are utilizing big businesses to come after Republicans. It's outrageous. We're sick and tired of Gavin Newsom politicizing everything...he mismanaged all of our state authorities."

Meanwhile, as the recall effort pushes forward, Grenell said he wants voters to remember there are two questions involved on the ballot, and the first is more important, as it asks voters simply if they want to recall Newsom.

"No matter who you support...we need to make sure all Californians go out and vote on question one, which is do you want to recall Gavin Newsom," said Grenell.

However, he said fears because that Newsom, through his emergency powers, has announced that mail-in only ballots will be allowed, and the ballots are going out to "voter lists that haven't been updated in decades."