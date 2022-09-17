Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Martha's Vineyard Residents Hypocrites Over Migrants

Ric Grenell, the former director of national intelligence and U.S. ambassador to Germany, Saturday on Newsmax ridiculed the people of Martha's Vineyard as hypocrites for their response to the migrants who were left in their community after the National Guard was called in 24 hours after they arrived to move them.

"They've been through a lot, and I'm Martha's Vineyard strong, just like them," Grenell said, joking on Newsmax's "The Count." "I think the only way to deal with this is to make a joke of it because it's a joke. I mean, it's so blatant."

Friday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, said he was deploying up to 125 National Guard members after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a group of 50 migrants from Venezuela to the wealthy community, reported The National Review.

"Our administration has been working across state government to develop a plan to ensure these individuals will have access to the services they need going forward, and Joint Base Cape Cod is well equipped to serve these needs," the governor commented.

The National Guard troops were to meet the migrants at Joint Base Cape Cod after they were taken from St. Andrews Church in Edgartown on Martha's Vineyard, about 24 hours after they arrived on the island.

Baker said transporting the migrants to Cape Cod was deemed necessary, as the island's community was "not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation and state officials developed a plan to deliver a comprehensive humanitarian response."

But Grenell told Newsmax that the "hypocrisy of Martha's Vineyard" is a result of the Justice Department "getting away with being able to weaponize their power" and because the "media lets it happen."

"We don't have a media pushing back," Grenell, a senior national security analyst for Newsmax, commented. "We don't have a media embarrassing them.

"In the old days, if Martha's Vineyard residents were trying to be all about diversity and tolerance and then rejected immigrants who came, I think that there would be a lot of New York Times-type, CNN types, and Washington Post-types there would be making fun of these people. Instead, they don't. They get away with it, and that's why it continues to happen."

