Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Idea VP Harris Is Ready to Lead 'Is a Joke'

The criticism Vice President Kamala Harris faced for her "enjoy the long weekend" tweet is new to her, because she has been covered by California liberalism that fawns all over her every move, no matter how inappropriate, according to former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell on Newsmax.

"What we're seeing now is Kamala Harris really stumble on the national stage," Grenell told Monday's "Cortes & Pellegrino." "Whether it's her inability to go down and communicate on the border why she's in charge or what the problems are, or articulate why she's not going to physically be there.

"Or now what we see is her stumbles where she's not quite able to articulate patriotism the way the others are."

Grenell, a California conservative, said liberals from his state just skate by on favorable media coverage that leave them "untested" and unprepared for scrutiny.

"The idea that she's prepared to lead the country is a joke," Grenell told co-hosts Steve Cortes and Jenn Pellegrino. "She's never been put through the rigor. She's really unaccustomed to tough questions.

"You'll notice she's not meeting the press. She's not going out, because she's just really used to having the comfortable Sacramento or California press cover her, which means she gets glowing reviews for anything she does.

"Now that's she's in Washington, she still has the progressive D.C. reporter-type glow all around her, but she's now having to face conservative media, or real journalism, and she's unaccustomed to that."

California's "one-party system" is the root of the former senator's ineptitude, according to Grenell.

"We have a one-[party] system here in California," he said. "Kamala Harris has not been put forward in any way to the media to be scrutinized. She's not unique in that. It's most Democrats in California because we have a one-party system.

"They just go through their career and they actually never get push back or tough questions."

Most Democrats from California lack of "patriotism," Grenell concluded, because there are consequences in doing that in a party that gets votes from groups that see America as systemically racist and built on bad morals.

"In Sacramento, when you become someone that articulates patriotism, you are at risk of being called a nationalist or a racist," he added. "So what happens is politicians like Kamala Harris, they avoid it.

"They don't wear their patriotism up front like many other politicians do. Now, look, we could have a debate on whether that's good or bad: I think it's very bad.

"When you're a leader you need to articulate your love for our country constantly. And the values of sacrifice those before us – freedom isn't free as the saying goes – needs to be articulated for sure on Memorial weekend."

