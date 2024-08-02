Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Harris Remains Unvetted

Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, has yet to be vetted by the media, Ric Grenell, former acting Director of National Intelligence during the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Friday.

"She's never been vetted by the L.A. Times or the San Francisco Chronicle or the Sacramento Bee or any of our reporters in California," Grenell, a California resident, told "Newsline." "They have tripped over themselves to promote the Democrats and so we have a one-state system here. Kamala has risen without being vetted by the media."

During her time as a senator, Harris was "the most liberal, most radical senator ever," Grenell said.

"She is on the record as saying that red meat is not good for the environment, so we should be getting rid of red meat," Grennell said. "She's on the record saying that cops don't help the situation when we have law-and-order problems in our communities. She's on the record as saying that she's not for ICE," Grenell said.

Grenell said Harris was a wacky, radical San Francisco liberal.

"As soon as people see her own words, she's going to get crushed," Grenell said.

