×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ric grenell | united nations | condemn | hamas | attack | hostages | gaza

Ric Grenell to Newsmax: UN Doing Some Good

By    |   Thursday, 28 December 2023 07:19 PM EST

The United Nations has taken heat for not condemning Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and for not demanding the terrorist organization release the more than 100 hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip, but the international body is doing some good, says former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell.

"UNICEF, the World Food Program, UNHCR [U.N. Refugee Agency], some of these agencies are fantastic," Grenell, who was part of the U.S. mission to the U.N. during the George W. Bush administration from 2001 to 2008, told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"They're managed by Americans, they're run as well as any organization and those organizations are imperative to have."

Grenell, though, said it doesn't mean reforms aren't needed within the U.N.

"I would remind American taxpayers, I was somebody who was calling out the waste, fraud and abuse at the U.N.," he said. "I don't think we should have 13 peacekeeping operations going on right now. I think we've had multiple U.S. ambassadors to the U.N. that have failed to cut into the failed peacekeeping operations, gutting them."

Grenell singled out Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

"She arrived at the U.N. and left the U.N., and we were still spending just as much money, if not more," he said. "There are a whole bunch of reforms that we can be doing at the U.N."

Grenell said the main problem with the U.N. is with the 15 members of the Security Council. He said he was opposed to the compromise resolution passed Dec. 22 that called for humanitarian pauses in fighting between Israel and Hamas, increased aid to Gaza and the creation of conditions that would lead to a "sustainable" end to fighting.

The U.S. and Russia abstained from the vote, declining to use their vetoes as permanent members of the Security Council. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in speech that day she supported the resolution but did not vote for it because she was "appalled" it did not include a condemnation of Hamas.

"I would caution the U.S. media to start calling out the members of the Security Council who are weakening the statement," Grenell said. "That includes the United States of America under the Biden administration because we could have vetoed anything that we wanted. We could have taken the language as is and just vetoed it. I will tell you that the U.N. does not work unless there is U.S. leadership."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Michael Katz | editorial.katz@newsmax.com

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The United Nations has taken heat for not condemning Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and for not demanding the terrorist organization release the more than 100 hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip, but the international body is doing some good, says Ric Grenell.
ric grenell, united nations, condemn, hamas, attack, hostages, gaza
458
2023-19-28
Thursday, 28 December 2023 07:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved