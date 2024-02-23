×
Tags: ric grenell | ukraine | vladimir putin | russia

Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Americans Want a Ukraine Off-Ramp

Friday, 23 February 2024 09:00 PM EST

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Friday that although Americans do not want Vladimir Putin to win in Ukraine, the Biden administration needs to present "some sort of peace plan."

"I think they [the American people] would continue to give money if there was also an off-ramp," Grenell said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Grenell also advised that the Biden administration needs to be stronger and more consistent when it comes to punishing Russian with sanctions. "We don't have to wait two years and do this incremental stuff. They could sanction all the 10 largest banks. They should get serious on the Russian oil right now," he said.

Grenell's critique comes on top of the White House announcing Friday that it would issue more than 500 new sanctions targeting Russian as the war in Ukraine reaches its two-year anniversary.

"You saw the White House. Today they say crushing sanctions are announced. But then they say targeted sanctions. You don't get targeted and crushing. These are two different things, so once again, just like the border debate, just like Gaza, this administration is trying to be all things to all people," Grenell added.

Friday, 23 February 2024 09:00 PM
