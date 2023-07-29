Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Smith, DOJ Have No Case on Trump

Former Ambassador Ric Grenell, responding to the additional charges filed this week by special counsel Jack Smith against former President Donald Trump and others in connection with the documents case from Mar-a-Lago, told Newsmax Saturday that if there were truly a case to be had, the Department of Justice wouldn't be going after the former president's staffers.

"What they're trying to do right now is scare individuals into doing something or saying something that would be contrary to the truth," Grenell said on Newsmax's "The Count." "What this shows is a very vindictive, nasty DOJ."

The superseding indictment adds charges against Trump and his aide, Walt Nauta, and also charges Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira, who reportedly helped move boxes of classified documents around the Florida estate.

"Everybody in this country knows if you live outside of Washington, D.C., that [it] is a mess," Grenell said. "It's a mess of corruption. The only people that don't know that are the ones who have all of the power in Washington, D.C.: the politicians, the media, the bureaucrats who live and work there."

Meanwhile, the documents case is based on the Presidential Records Act, but that can't be used because the president has "full authority and complete authority to declassify any information that he wants, and he doesn't even have to tell anyone," said Grenell.

He added that special counsel Smith "has a long history of overreaching" in legal cases.

"I know about the case that he has against the president of Kosovo," he added. "It was a big stretch. People within Eastern Europe, at The Hague, here in the Balkans where I am, they're all mocking Jack Smith for his overreach in that particular case. And then they see him going after President Trump, and they say, 'Oh, this is more of the same. This will not end well for Jack Smith.'"

But with every indictment, Trump's numbers go up, and that is because "people are really tired of the weaponization of government," said Grenell. "What that really means is the government can come at you, and they break the rules. They live by whatever rules they want to live by, but they require you to live by a different set of rules. We all know that we see it happening around our country."

That means that "our people in America need to wake up," he added. "They need to see what's happening in Washington, D.C., and recognize this is corruption and there is only one way to stop it."

