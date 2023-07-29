×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ric grenell | trump | mar-a-lago | documents

Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Smith, DOJ Have No Case on Trump

By    |   Saturday, 29 July 2023 07:46 PM EDT

Former Ambassador Ric Grenell, responding to the additional charges filed this week by special counsel Jack Smith against former President Donald Trump and others in connection with the documents case from Mar-a-Lago, told Newsmax Saturday that if there were truly a case to be had, the Department of Justice wouldn't be going after the former president's staffers. 

"What they're trying to do right now is scare individuals into doing something or saying something that would be contrary to the truth," Grenell said on Newsmax's "The Count." "What this shows is a very vindictive, nasty DOJ."

The superseding indictment adds charges against Trump and his aide, Walt Nauta, and also charges Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira, who reportedly helped move boxes of classified documents around the Florida estate. 

"Everybody in this country knows if you live outside of Washington, D.C., that [it] is a mess," Grenell said. "It's a mess of corruption. The only people that don't know that are the ones who have all of the power in Washington, D.C.: the politicians, the media, the bureaucrats who live and work there."

Meanwhile, the documents case is based on the Presidential Records Act, but that can't be used because the president has "full authority and complete authority to declassify any information that he wants, and he doesn't even have to tell anyone," said Grenell.

He added that special counsel Smith "has a long history of overreaching" in legal cases. 

"I know about the case that he has against the president of Kosovo," he added. "It was a big stretch. People within Eastern Europe, at The Hague, here in the Balkans where I am, they're all mocking Jack Smith for his overreach in that particular case. And then they see him going after President Trump, and they say, 'Oh, this is more of the same. This will not end well for Jack Smith.'"

But with every indictment, Trump's numbers go up, and that is because "people are really tired of the weaponization of government," said Grenell. "What that really means is the government can come at you, and they break the rules. They live by whatever rules they want to live by, but they require you to live by a different set of rules. We all know that we see it happening around our country."

That means that "our people in America need to wake up," he added. "They need to see what's happening in Washington, D.C., and recognize this is corruption and there is only one way to stop it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Ambassador Ric Grenell, responding to the additional charges filed this week against former President Donald Trump and others, said if there were truly a case to be had, the Department of Justice wouldn't be going after the former president's staffers.
ric grenell, trump, mar-a-lago, documents
465
2023-46-29
Saturday, 29 July 2023 07:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved