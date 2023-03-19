Grenell to Newsmax: Trump Charges a Distraction for Biden Woes

Every time bad news concerning the Biden administration comes up, moves are made to distract the American public, and the pending indictment of former President Donald Trump is no exception, former acting director of national intelligence and ambassador Ric Grenell said on Newsmax Sunday.

"The reality is that we have a media in Washington, D.C., that literally loves to be distracted by the ruling regime of the Biden team every time that there's a problem, whether it's the border, whether it's a crisis in the Middle East, banking scandals, a war in Ukraine, all of these terrible situations that Joe Biden has ushered in for the United States," Grenell said during Sunday's special coverage on Newsmax of the legal threat against Trump. "Every single time they come up with a distraction."

Trump faces a possible indictment by a grand jury in Manhattan for his alleged involvement in $130,000 in hush money Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, paid to Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels claimed to have had an affair with Trump, a claim the former president denied.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has been investigating the case, has not formally announced charges, but Trump said Saturday on his social media page that charges are likely to be filed this week.

Last week, the House Oversight committee put together emails from Hunter Biden's laptop and how they correspond with wire transfers and bank records for the Biden family, creating an "open-and-shut case" that the Bidens have received millions of dollars from Communist China to intimidate and silence the president, Grenell continued.

"So what do they do? They try to come up with another scandal to go after Donald Trump," said Grenell. "This is why we call it political prosecution."

He compared the matter to that of sanctuary cities where "Democrats were going to say that we're going to have cities where they ignored the law."

"That is an attack on the rule of law that started a long time ago," Grenell said. "I think Republicans should have been much more aggressive about attacking this idea of sanctuary cities. Now we've lapsed into just prosecuting anybody you want, that you don't like, that's your political enemy."

