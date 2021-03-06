Ric Grenell to Newsmax TV: 'President Susan Rice' in Charge

President Joe Biden's foreign policy gaffes have been numerous and damaging, but former Amb. Ric Grenell on Newsmax TV said it is not his fault, because it is the unelected, unconfirmed Susan Rice's agenda at work.

"President Susan Rice is doing a great job," Grenell told Saturday's "The Count." "She's literally behind the scenes, just pulling all the strings and nobody's paying attention. It's a joke that we think that she's not running foreign policy. We know she is."

Grenell, the former acting Director of National Intelligence, added to host Benny Johnson that Rice, senior White House adviser on domestic policy, could not be confirmed by the Senate or elected by the American people, so she has slipped into the White House to run the show for the aged Biden.

"They wanted her to be secretary of state, but she didn't have the votes last time or this time," Grenell said. "She almost became vice president."

But Vice President Kamala Harris is out of pocket, handing the tiebreaking vote in the 50-50 Senate, permitting Rice to further gain power and influence in the administration, Grenell added.

"If we don't get more kind of media attention and scrutiny on what Susan Rice is doing, I think we're really doing a disservice to the American people," he added. "You can see that Joe Biden doesn't have a command of the foreign policy issues, doesn't have a command of even calling world leaders."

Rice is a globalist, who seeks approval worldwide, putting American foreign policy in the hands of other world leaders' whims, according to Grenell.

"Her goal from when she was at the U.N. is to be loved by all these other countries, so the policies are literally going to be: 'How do we get Europe or Latin America or China to sign off on our policies?'" he concluded. "Because they'd rather win a vote of popularity and go to a whole bunch of dinner parties, than they would lead on foreign policy.

"They don't like it when other countries complain, and the word is out now, Benny, if they don't like a policy that Biden has from another country, just complain about it, and they'll dial it back immediately."

Important: