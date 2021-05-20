Ric Grenell to Newsmax TV: Biden Administration Has Given Up on Stopping Nord Stream 2

The Biden administration is set to waive sanctions on the corporate entity and CEO overseeing the construction of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline into Germany, according to two sources briefed on the decision, reported Axios.

"Well, one thing that's very clear is that the Biden administration has given up on stopping Nord Stream 2," former acting Director of U.S. National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax TV's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"We've rewarded the Russians a couple of times, he said, now we've got the Russians with troops right on the Ukrainian border and there's no reaction" from President Joe Biden.

"And so now what we have is Jen Psaki today making very clear that they are giving up on Nord Stream 2," Grenell added to host Chris Salcedo. "She said, you know, basically, 'what are we supposed to do? It's 95% built' to which my reaction is: It's 95% built; 100% means it starts, and it's open."

"You've still got time, do something," he said.

The former U.S. Ambassador to Germany, Grenell noted, "it was the Obama-Biden administration when the Russians took land in Europe, Crimea, and immediately then redeveloped borders, redesigned European Borders. That's outrageous!”

Russia has a long track record of cutting critical supplies to its neighbors during disputes, including cutting off gas to Ukraine, Axios reported.

Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline into Germany is important because Russian gas currently has to pass through Ukraine on its way to Europe. Bypassing Ukraine, via a direct pipeline to Germany, is an opportunity for Russia to advance its goal of isolating its former client state, now a fledgling democracy, from Western Europe, Ukraine.

"I think that there are a whole bunch of areas and people that are testing the Biden administration," Grenell said. "You look at the troops on the border in Ukraine. You look at what the Chinese are doing. You look at the North Koreans. You know, we've got a variety of areas besides the Middle East and Iran that are testing this administration, and I think that time and time again, Biden just keeps reminding the world that he is incredibly weak."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here