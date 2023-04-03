Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Dictators Envious of Media's Support of DC Dems

Ric Grenell has traveled the world in several government roles, and he told Newsmax on Monday many dictators are envious of the ruling party in Washington for prosecuting a political opponent and have the mainstream media willingly support them.

"It's pretty outrageous to watch what's happening in the United States," Grenell told "John Bachman Now." "We have a media in Washington, D.C., that cheerleads the ruling party. Do you know how many dictators around the world are so jealous of that system where they go out, and all of the media just supports them and doesn't push back. That's what the Biden team has."

"The ruling party in America, the Democrats, literally have control of the media and are trying to crush the leader of the opposition."

In many instances in authoritarian countries, the ruling party needs to use force or the threat thereof to get the mainstream media to fall in line. But in the U.S., the Democratic Party doesn't have to go to such lengths, especially when it comes to former President Donald Trump.

"Not getting a cocktail party invite in Washington, D.C., is a devastating situation for many of these people, and they live their whole lives for acceptance," said Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany and former acting Director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration. "When the Washington, D.C., power circles are ushering them into dinner parties, they feel pretty powerful. It's a pretty simple price; it's a low price. But for Washington, D.C., it's a very important price."

Grenell said despite that, Americans who aren't consumed by politics are outraged by what they see happening to Trump, who is expected to be arraigned in New York City on Tuesday on a myriad of charges involving a $130,000 payment made by his former attorney Michael Cohen to porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006.

"I would even say first- and second-generation Americans are nervous as to what is happening in our country," Grenell said. "The coalition is going to be big. It's growing, money is growing, support is growing for President Trump.

"I think that he is clear-eyed on exactly the threat that is coming. I love it when President Trump says, 'right now, they think they're coming for me, but they're really coming for you and I'm just in the way and I am going to do everything I can to make sure that they don't capture the United States of America and change us permanently to a crushing ruling uniparty in Washington, D.C.'"

