Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Europe Is 'Playing' With 'Very Weak' Biden

President Joe Biden is "very weak" and the "Europeans are doing a very good job of playing him" at the G-7 summit and the meeting of the North Atlantic Trade Organization, former ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell told Newsmax Monday.

"The problem that we have now is we have a very weak president who values happy talk, who values people clapping for him," Grenell said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

Grenell pointed to what he called a "horrifying" clip of Biden sitting with world leaders and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "literally putting his hand over (to Biden) multiple times to tell him 'there, there, Joe, We've got this.'"

"It's ignoring our president," said Grenell, who served as acting director of national intelligence under former President Donald Trump. "It's a clear sign of disrespect."

Meanwhile, Biden will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Monday, and Grenell said Turkey poses a tough challenge when it comes to its continued membership in NATO, considering it has bought Russian missiles from Russia.

"Turkey is a member of NATO and we have a treaty obligation," said Grenell. "NATO is the most successful organization in the history of the world."

At the same time, Turkey can get some vital intelligence as a member of NATO, which is a concern, said Grenell.

"You've got to have an American president who stays very firm and uses leverage with the Turks," said Grenell. "President Trump had a difficult relationship with the Turks because he was constantly pushing them, using his leverage to get them to not get so close to Russia. It was a difficult task, one of the most difficult tasks that we faced in the Trump administration."

Meanwhile, NATO has been successful, but it is struggling because wealthy nations, especially Germany, aren't paying their fair share for defense, said Grenell, noting that Trump pushed for the other nations to contribute more.

Grenell also commented on the differences between Trump's performances at the G-7 and NATO meetings and those of Biden.

"Let's just be very clear that diplomacy is a tactic," he said. "It's not a goal. Our goal isn't to have meetings. Diplomacy is how you get to your goal, and the Europeans are fantastic at playing Joe Biden, putting him in the chair as one of the leaders but ignoring him and playing him and complimenting him and the Biden team falls for it."

The administration also keeps pushing the message that America is back, that the "world loves us" and that Europe loves that Biden "embraces all of that pomp and circumstance," said Grenell.

The reality is, though, that one must "hold diplomacy to results," said Grenell. "Did you get what you want? Did the United States get what you want?"

Europe, though, is getting what it wants, with Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline, "unfettered access to China," and more troops while "not having to pay their fair share," said Grenell.

"I could go on and on on the list of things and you know who else is really happy with Joe Biden ― Vladimir Putin," he concluded.

