Grenell to Newsmax: Biden Lives in Walled Garden

President Joe Biden lives in a walled garden — surrounded by elitist academics and political careerists disconnected from the real world, former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax.

Speaking on Biden's attendance in New York on Tuesday to the United Nations General Assembly, which sits a stone's throw away from the rebranded migrant processing center — the old Roosevelt Hotel — Grenell tells "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that the president probably has no idea what's going on in terms of the migrant crisis.

"I think" the disconnect "is probably pronounced with Biden," Grenell says, "because he's got a whole academic team right there."

"There are people who probably sit down, and they write a strategy on a piece of paper, and they stick to it, no matter what. I mean, we see this time and time again."

But "when reality hits them, they do not know what to do. Joe Biden, for instance, will never see the [migrant] camp of people, and the reporters all around him in that inner circle will never ask him about it."

Biden reportedly had no plans to meet with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is currently struggling with the migrant crisis.

And, according to a report in The New York Times on Tuesday, nearly a dozen New York lawmakers, comprised of four Democrats and a Republican congresswoman, hurried to a local courthouse to block Mayor Adams from setting up an emergency shelter for as many as 2,000 migrants in the city.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!