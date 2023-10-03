Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Engoron Another Leftist Judge

The judge in former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial is another leftist "making up new ideas and principles just to keep power," former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Appearing on "Newsline," Grenell was shown a video of Justice Arthur Engoron saying "juries get it wrong a lot" and proudly adding that he had a "tool … called judgment notwithstanding the verdict," which allows a judge in a civil jury trial to overrule the decision of the jury and reverse or amend their verdict.

"Look they [leftists] are very proud of their ability to do and say anything, and mainly, you know the media in New York City, the media that that are supposed to be holding these judges to account, they don't care. They support it, they cheerlead," Grenell told host Bianca de la Garza.

"And so, we have politicians in Washington, we have judges on the left going insane, going more radical and making up new ideas and principles just to keep power."

Trump's non-jury civil trial began Monday. Engoron last week ruled that the former president defrauded banks and insurers for years as he built his real estate empire. The justice added that Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida is worth approximately $18-$20 million.

"I think it's really clear that we need to say it from the mountaintops, Bianca, that state politicians are beginning to valuate personal property of individuals," Grenell told de la Garza. "They are the ones who get to come up with the valuations. Think about that: state politicians can now overrule the market."

Grenell also discussed first son Hunter Biden, who Tuesday pleaded not guilty to three federal firearms charges filed after a plea deal imploded.

The former Ambassador to Germany was asked whether Biden ever would be charged with failing to register as a foreign agent. The House currently is investigating President Joe Biden for alleged influence peddling during Hunter's foreign business deals.

"No because DOJ is totally one sided and partisan," Grenell said. "The whole place has been taken over by partisan politics. We see it.

"You don't wait 2 1/2 years and then launch 91 charges against Donald Trump. I mean, think about that. They waited, they waited, they coordinated states and federal, liberal, crazy left -wing judges and prosecutors. They all decided to just wait until President Trump decided to run. And then they launched these missile attacks of 91 charges.

"They are very clear that they know how to manipulate this whole process. That's why Hunter Biden is not being charged for anything serious."

