Grenell to Newsmax: Biden Failing to Protect West Against China, Russia

The Biden administration has failed to ensure that Beijing and Moscow don't combine their forces to go up against the West, senior national intelligence analyst Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Wednesday as President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in San Francisco.

Grenell, a former acting director of national intelligence in the Trump administration, told Newsmax's "Newsline" that "Diplomacy 101 is to never let the Chinese and the Russians gang up and beat up on the West."

"The Chinese and the Russians, they really don't have a natural affinity towards each other," Grenell said. "Their only affinity is to block the West. So the West needs to do a better job of really separating those two and highlight the difference. The Biden administration does a terrible job of that."

Grenell said other topics he will be watching for regarding the talks is "to see if we have any words on Taiwan, are we going to have any words on electric vehicles, on fentanyl? There are some very serious issues on trade imbalance with China, the bullying that China is doing."

Grenell said that with fentanyl, the issue is "largely the responsibility of the United States. We need to have a border that is a secure border, and it is our responsibility to keep the drugs out.

But he added: "We know that under the Biden administration, the border is wide open."

Grenell also spoke of a reported deal in the works that Qatar has mediated for Hamas to release 50 hostages in exchange for a humanitarian cease-fire for a few days, which Israel has so far reportedly rejected.

"I'm not confident that the Biden administration is using all the levers of power that we have on this issue," Grenell said. "...The reality is that Hamas can release these hostages immediately without a humanitarian cease-fire."

Grenell added: "Qatar is [hosting] billionaires who coordinate Hamas, and there is no reason why the [U.S.] secretary of state should not be camped out in Qatar, with his plane, demanding that at least the Americans, if not all of the hostages, are released."

