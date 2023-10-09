×
Tags: ric grenell | joe biden | foreign policy

Ric Grenell to Newsmax: World More Dangerous Under Biden

Monday, 09 October 2023 10:58 PM EDT

The world is more dangerous under President Joe Biden, former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Monday.

Appearing on "Greg Kelly Reports," Grenell said there was a time of peace under former President Donald Trump, "and Biden comes in and immediately changes the entire policy."

"Bloomberg News reported in August of this year," Grenell said, "that the Biden administration was really proud of the fact that they were publicly making friends with Iran, easing the sanctions, and helping Iran sell some of their oil by looking the other way. That is weakness.

"And President Trump is exactly right. His August 17th statement [on paying Iran $6 billion in exchange for hostages] was a warning that was completely ignored. And I think that most people can see that strength from America is what keeps the world calm — not necessarily wars and military plans."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas

