Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Those That 'Left Fascism' Love Trump

In other parts of the world, a sitting president indicting his political opponent would be called out by the U.S. State Department, but in the case of President Joe Biden and his Justice Department indicting former President Donald Trump, currently the front-runner to be the opposing party's nominee for the next presidential election, the federal government supports it, Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Grenell also noted how first and second generations see the totalitarianism of the American left and the Democrat Party, which endears them to Trump.

"They're the canaries in the coal mine for the rest of us," Grenell told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "They left fascism. They left totalitarianism. They know what it's like to live under a regime that controls the media, that controls the elites, and they don't like it and they see what's happening to this country."

"I think that the problem that the United States of America has is fourth and fifth generation white liberals who have taught their kids to hate this country. And when you ask first and second generation Americans, they will tell you this is the greatest country in the history of the world, and it is, because we're always trying to form a more perfect union. But what's happening in Washington, what's happening with Biden administration, everybody sees very clearly, they are power hungry. They'll do anything and they're going after their political opponents," Grenell said.

