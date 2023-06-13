×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ric grenell | joe biden | doj | donald trump | indictment | fascism | totalitarianism

Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Those That 'Left Fascism' Love Trump

By    |   Tuesday, 13 June 2023 08:36 PM EDT

In other parts of the world, a sitting president indicting his political opponent would be called out by the U.S. State Department, but in the case of President Joe Biden and his Justice Department indicting former President Donald Trump, currently the front-runner to be the opposing party's nominee for the next presidential election, the federal government supports it, Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Grenell also noted how first and second generations see the totalitarianism of the American left and the Democrat Party, which endears them to Trump.

"They're the canaries in the coal mine for the rest of us," Grenell told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "They left fascism. They left totalitarianism. They know what it's like to live under a regime that controls the media, that controls the elites, and they don't like it and they see what's happening to this country."

"I think that the problem that the United States of America has is fourth and fifth generation white liberals who have taught their kids to hate this country. And when you ask first and second generation Americans, they will tell you this is the greatest country in the history of the world, and it is, because we're always trying to form a more perfect union. But what's happening in Washington, what's happening with Biden administration, everybody sees very clearly, they are power hungry. They'll do anything and they're going after their political opponents," Grenell said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
In other parts of the world, a sitting president indicting his political opponent would be called out by the U.S. State Department, but in the case of President Joe Biden and his Justice Department indicting former President Donald Trump, the federal government supports it.
ric grenell, joe biden, doj, donald trump, indictment, fascism, totalitarianism
284
2023-36-13
Tuesday, 13 June 2023 08:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved