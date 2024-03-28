Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Biden Weaponizing Courts

Every time former President Donald Trump shows up in a courtroom, it highlights that Democrats "have overreached" and that President Joe Biden is weaponizing the judiciary, former diplomat and intelligence official Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Thursday.

"This is the fight right now," said Grenell, who has served as ambassador to Germany and as acting director of national intelligence, in an interview on "Newsline."

"People see this as a ridiculous attempt to kick Donald Trump off the ballot, to prosecute, ... jail your political opponents," he said. "They don't get it. They've overreached. And so I actually get excited every day at these court trials happening all over. It only emphasizes that we've lost common sense in Washington, D.C."

Grenell also said a court ruling that determined a requirement for Pennsylvania voters to put accurate handwritten dates on the outside envelopes of their mail-in ballots doesn't run afoul of a civil rights law, was the right decision. He said, "Democrats will do anything to stay in power.

"People are very concerned. I'm very concerned about what the Democrats are going to do in this election," Grenell said. "Make no mistake. They know they're losing, and they will do anything to keep power. Remember they have talked about adding Supreme Court justices because they couldn't win on the Supreme Court in a variety of cases."

According to Grenell, Democrats also want to open up the southern border and "welcome in millions of people and then try to get those millions of people citizenship and ... ultimately the ability to vote."

"In order t win, they will do anything," he said. "And they're the ones that are attacking our democracy, so we need everyone involved in election integrity issues. We need to be watching at every level.

"Make sure that you show up with a phone and that you are a ;mama bear and that you are watching every single time that they're counting. And you don't let your county do anything in secret," he said.

Grenell also alleged former President Barack Obama "knows exactly what's at stake" in the 2024 election, "and it's his reputation."

"They don't want Biden at the top of the ticket, but they have no other choice," Grenell said. "Now they've got to go all in at this late date."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!