×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ric grenell | israel | joe biden | hamas | war | gaza | aid

Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Biden Admin Stalling Israel's Progress

Ric Grenell speaks during a news conference
Ric Grenell, former Donald Trump adviser and acting director of national intelligence, speaks during a news conference. (John Locher/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 02 April 2024 10:31 PM EDT

Former intelligence official Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Tuesday night that the Biden administration is stalling Israel's progress to excise Hamas terrorists from Gaza.

"This should have been completed a while ago if we had more support from the Americans, rather than this hand wringing that we see from [national security adviser] Jake Sullivan and [Secretary of State] Anthony Blinken and [President] Joe Biden," Grenell told "Greg Kelly Reports."

According to CNN, the Biden administration expressed outrage Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike killed several aid workers from World Central Kitchen.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former intelligence official Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Tuesday night that the Biden administration is stalling Israel's progress to excise Hamas terrorists from Gaza.
ric grenell, israel, joe biden, hamas, war, gaza, aid, biden administration
142
2024-31-02
Tuesday, 02 April 2024 10:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved