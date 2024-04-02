Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Biden Admin Stalling Israel's Progress

Former intelligence official Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Tuesday night that the Biden administration is stalling Israel's progress to excise Hamas terrorists from Gaza.

"This should have been completed a while ago if we had more support from the Americans, rather than this hand wringing that we see from [national security adviser] Jake Sullivan and [Secretary of State] Anthony Blinken and [President] Joe Biden," Grenell told "Greg Kelly Reports."

According to CNN, the Biden administration expressed outrage Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike killed several aid workers from World Central Kitchen.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com