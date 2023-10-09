Ric Grenell to Newsmax: US on Hook for 'Intelligence Failure'

The intelligence community's failure to protect Israel against Hamas' massive terrorist attack is concerning for the Middle East, and it's also on the hands of the Biden's administration, former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell said on Newsmax.

"Of course, this is an intelligence failure, if we didn't know about it or didn't quite have the pieces together," Grenell said Monday on "Newsline." "Either we missed it or we didn't put the pieces together, and the analysts missed it. One of the two things is clear."

Grenell denounced "an unprecedented admission from Mike Morell," a former Obama administration CIA director.

"Something interesting happened within the last couple of hours: Mike Morell, who used to be the head of the CIA, came out on Twitter and chastised the reporters who are focusing on this issue as an intelligence failure for America," Grenell said. "What he said, very clearly, and I just tweeted out — he said, very clearly, that this is not an intelligence failure on America's part because the attacks happened in Israel.

"Think about that. We are running from our allies and kind of saying, They're on their own; why would we share intelligence even if we knew it? This is not about our soil."

Morell is "1 of these 51 intelligence officials who three weeks before the 2020 election said, 'Don't look at Hunter Biden's laptop because it's Russian disinformation,'" Grenell said. These people are political. They've infiltrated the intelligence community within the United States, and it's outrageous."

Meanwhile, this is coming to America, Grenell warned, particularly with President Joe Biden's open borders allowing people on the terror watchlist into the U.S.

"President Trump sent out a statement today that's incredibly important," Grenell said. "I talked to him yesterday about this. He's highlighting the open border. We have an open border where we know terrorists from the terrorist watchlist have come across our open border.

"He's highlighting the fact, Are they in a sleeper cell inside the United States waiting to attack us just like this? ... The FBI And the entire Biden administration needs to get very serious about what's happening in our country."

All that while Biden has called a lid on this federal holiday, White House operations before noon, Grenell said.

"On the same day that the State Department is confirming that there are Americans dead and held hostage, Joe Biden called the lid, meaning he's done for the day," Grenell said. "He's done working for the day and the media can just go home because he's not going do anything for the second day in a row before 12 noon.

"Can you imagine working from whenever he got up — we've already been told that he doesn't get up too early — and then your day is done by before 12 noon? This is atrocious. You look at the world on fire. Yesterday he held a barbecue. This is really outrageous."

