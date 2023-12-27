Ric Grenell to Newsmax: No One Has Right to Tell Israel What to Do

Ric Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence in the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Wednesday that no one should be telling Israel what to do regarding its response to Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack that led to the massacre of more than 1,200 Israeli civilians.

The United Nations and the Biden administration have been pressuring Israel for a cease-fire in its war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the war will not end until Hamas is destroyed and all of the hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attack are returned. Although some hostages have been returned in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, more than 100, including Americans, are still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

"I don't think the United States, I don't think the United Nations, I don't think anyone should be telling Israel what to do when they've had a horrific terrorist attack," Grenell, a former U.S. ambassador to Germany, told "Eric Bolling The Balance" and guest host Joe Pinion. "Remember, Hamas launched these horrific attacks and killings against innocent people in Israel. There are now hundreds of hostages, including American hostages, held for, what is it, more than 80 days?

"This is getting crazy that the world is somehow calling for a cease-fire when there are still hostages."

Grenell said why not pressure Hamas to return all the hostages and have representatives from the International Criminal Court in The Hague come in and investigate alleged war crimes committed by Hamas?

"How about Hamas turn over all of the hostages and then allow the courts to come in and figure out who did the war crimes?" Grenell asked. "How about we do that? I don't think that we should be pressuring Israel to stop looking for the hostages and to stop trying to find the people who did this. Until the hostages are returned, I don't want to hear anything about a cease-fire."

