Ric Grenell to Newsmax: 'Outrageous' If Child Payments Wreck Hunter Biden

Ric Grenell, former U.S. ambassador to Germany, told Newsmax Monday that it’s amazing that with everything that is documented on Hunter Biden’s laptop, it could be child support payments to his unacknowledged daughter in Arkansas that could wreck him.

“What's so outrageous is that his laptop is filled with corruption, with Chinese officials and other international officials, and yet what seems to be getting him is child payments,” Grenell said during an appearance on Newsmax’s new show “Carl Higbie FRONTLINE.”

“This is unbelievable that we're sitting here talking about his child that he won't even acknowledge and how much he has to pay, considering that when you look at that laptop that he, in some sort of meth state, handed off and forgot that he handed it off, is filled with corruption that links Joe Biden.”

“The FBI has had that laptop for a long time, has done very little,” he continued. “What seems to be happening now is this judge is going to demand transparency about his finances — something that the FBI, DOJ, the White House, the Biden campaign, all of Washington D.C. couldn't figure out.”

Biden, 53, appeared in court Monday for a paternity suit hearing in Batesville, Arkansas, amid his ongoing battle to reduce child support payments for the 4-year-old daughter he has with Lunden Roberts, a 32-year-old former stripper with whom he had an affair.

Responding to Higbie’s comments about the $20,000 per month in child support that the president’s son has been paying Roberts, Grenell pointed to his highly lucrative art sales.

“Look at his art,” he said. “He's painting these pictures, and he's selling them for half a million dollars and even higher, so $20,000 a month to a child that he's the father of doesn't seem like it's that much when you compare to what he's making.”

“Plus, we don't even know about his finances, which is the whole interesting part of this story,” the former Trump intelligence official continued. “We're concentrating on what he has currently — the art, some of the other deals. But when the judge really digs in, this judge could find that there are a whole bunch of revenue [streams] over the last couple of years that he has never reported — that the IRS may not even know about — because it's all about these international deals that he's been having, that clearly he's been talking about on this laptop.”

