Ric Grenell to Newsmax: French Riots 'Great Warning' to Dems

Richard Grenell, onetime director of national intelligence under former President Donald Trump, said the French riots should be a "great warning" to American Democrats.

Appearing Wednesday on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Grenell said the chaos in France is directly related to both the country's lenient immigration policies and hesitancy to enforce law and order.

"There is a pull between wanting to be kind and have your heart lead and wanting to have the rule of law and let your head lead. What I would argue is that you don't have a society if you don't have rules.

"You can be generous with those rules and have a large immigration influx, but you cannot allow for illegal immigration ... because then you really don't have a country," he continued. "This is a great warning for the Democrats in ... America."

His comments follow over a week of demonstrations stemming from the death of Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old French citizen of Algerian and Moroccan descent, The New York Times reported.

Since the riots started on June 27, over 200 cities and towns reported arson attacks on public buildings, vehicle fires, clashes with police, looting, and other dangerous incidents.

Grenell believes French President Emmanuel Macron's threats to clamp down on social media in light of the protests parallels actions taken by congressional Democrats in recent years to fight so-called "disinformation" online.

"These are leaders that are trying to control the narrative of their society," Grenell said. "That will not end well."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!