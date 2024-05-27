Grenell to Newsmax: Our Freedoms Are Being Taken Away

The Biden administration is trying to take away the freedoms of the American people Ric Grenell, former acting Director of National Intelligence in President Donald Trump's White House in 2020 warned Newsmax on Monday.

"On the day that we wake up remembering that freedom is not free and that some gave all so that we can have freedoms, I am getting to the point where I am moving into the 'pissed off' phase' at what is happening in our country, because our freedoms are being taken away," Grenell said on "Newsline."

The former U.S. ambassador to Germany stressed that "we have got an administration that is hell-bent on trying to lock up Donald Trump. This is not freedom. This is campaign and election manipulation," adding that "this is the type of thing that we call out in other countries."

Grenell singled out special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the case against Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents, stating that Smith "has a long history of locking up people that he does not want to accept politically and that his record at The Hague was atrocious."

Grenell asserted that now Smith "is trying to take away our freedoms here in this country," and emphasized "that we have got to stand up to this guy. He is manipulating the American way. It's very un-American."

Grenell insisted that "everybody sees this outside of Washington, D.C., and I hope that people understand that they have the power in November to throw these people out of office and return back the American way."

