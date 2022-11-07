Grenell to Newsmax: WH Saying Ballots Won't Be Counted Election Night 'Embarrassing'

It is only in the U.S. that it is apparently normal that we won’t know the results of an election until three or four days after it has occurred, former ambassador to Germany and Acting Director of Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax Monday.

“This is something that most people think is ridiculous. I mean, you look at a country like France, 65 million people, and when they vote, they vote in person, they do a physical piece of paper when they vote, and they still count all the votes and announced it that night,” Grenell told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

Grenell said that there are “countless” countries that can declare a winner on the night after the election.

“I think it's embarrassing for this White House to be able to suggest that somehow America can't count ballots and get it done,” Grenell continued. “This is a minor expectation, a very low expectation that the American people have.”

Grenell also noted that the Republican candidates in Arizona and Nevada will be “very aggressive” in making sure that elections run smoothly, and that there have been many poll watchers trained to assist with that.

