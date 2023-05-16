Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Not Buying FBI Response to Durham Report

Ric Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Tuesday he isn't buying the FBI's response to the Durham report, in which it was accused of failing to "uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law" while it investigated allegations of ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

The FBI responded to the report Monday by saying "current FBI leadership already implemented dozens of corrective actions, which have now been in place for some time," and if those had been in place in 2016, none of the "missteps" identified in the Durham Report would have occurred.

"I don't buy the FBI coming forward and saying, Oh, those were mistakes in the past, and we've cleaned this up," Grenell said on "John Bachman Now." "What we know for sure, and this started when we started declassifying the Russian hoax information a long time ago, the pieces of information that had footnotes that were covered up would have clearly told the public that Donald Trump was innocent and that this was all a big lie.

"The intel community covered those up to hide the truth, and when we started uncovering those and uncovering the transcripts and all of that in 2020, the media really should have seen the evidence then and come clean."

Grenell said he doesn't understand why it took four years for special counsel John Durham to complete the report.

"We needed to have the Durham report a year after it started," said Grenell, a former ambassador to Germany. "I don't understand why it has taken four years. One of the things that I look at the Durham report and I think, justice delayed is justice denied. This is way, way late."

