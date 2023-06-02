Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Voters Can Compare Trump-Biden Records in '24 Rematch

Ric Grenell, former acting Director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Friday that he expects the 2024 presidential election will be a rematch between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, offering voters a chance to compare the records of back-to-back administrations.

"The American people just need to get ready for a rematch," Grenell told "Eric Bolling The Balance" and guest host Lara Trump, who is married to the former president's son, Eric. "It's going to be in November of 2024, Joe Biden versus Donald Trump."

If that is the case, it would be the second time in U.S. history that a former president faced his successor. Democrat Grover Cleveland lost reelection to Republican Benjamin Harrison in 1888, but he rallied to defeat Harrison in 1892.

Three other former presidents have sought to regain control of the White House, all on third-party tickets and all unsuccessfully: Martin Van Buren, who won in 1836 as a Democrat, but lost in 1848 with the Free Soil party; Millard Filmore, who became president in 1850 when Zachary Taylor died in office 16 months after being elected, then ran again in 1856 with the American Party; and Theodore Roosevelt, who became president after Republican William McKinley's assassination in 1901, won reelection in 1904, but lost in the 1912 election as the Progressive nominee to Democrat Woodrow Wilson.

"In modern times, we have not seen a president go up against another president, where it's not a politician promising what they might do in the future and to say, 'Here are my campaign promises,'" Grenell said. "We're going to be able to compare actually two presidents and all of their policies.

"We're going to see what Joe Biden did versus what Donald Trump did. The American people are going to be able to pick from absolutes, not promises."

