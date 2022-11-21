Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Trump a 'Marketing Genius'

Ric Grenell, former U.S. ambassador to Germany, on Monday lauded former President Donald Trump as a "marketing genius" who doesn't need to depend on one social-media platform to exert his influence.

In an interview on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," Grenell, who served as acting director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration, said of Trump: "Clearly he's back."

"President Trump is a marketing genius," Grenell said. "When he launched his bid for president just recently at Mar-a-Lago, I think you saw … him really talk about all of these new ideas for 2024."

"Clearly he's back and going to be looking forward to bringing real new reforms back to Washington D.C. Part of that is communications and he has started this Truth Social and Truth Social is pretty active."

According to Grenell, Twitter "needed to have somebody like Elon Musk come in."

"I'm a little bit uncomfortable putting up a poll on whether or not someone should have their right to a voice," Grenell added, referring to Musk asking for a Twitter vote on whether Trump's ban on Twitter should be lifted.

"I don't think that we should be taking polls to say should somebody have the right to speak out on this platform, either," Grenell said. "Donald Trump deserves to be on Twitter and you should reinstate him. … I'm not sure that Twitter gets to raise the bar as being the moral arbiter."

Grenell added: "Donald Trump is going to do what Donald Trump does best, which is market himself on a variety of platforms."

Since his reinstatement on Twitter, Trump has yet to post and continues to use his Truth Social outlet.