Grenell to Newsmax: DC Has Lost Its 'Moral Authority'

The news that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has redacted records from President Joe Biden's years as vice president including emails that were signed with pseudonyms, shows how the "government is covering up for the ruling party," Ric Grenell, a national intelligence director and ambassador under former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax Thursday.

"This is what happens in fascist dictatorships around the world," Grenell told Newsmax's "Newsline." "We've lost our moral authority in Washington, D C. We can't shake our finger at countries who manipulate elections. We can't shake our finger at countries who have the ruling party trying to jail the opposition."

In years past, such things happened only in other countries, Grenell said, but now, "talk to any first- or second-generation American, just talk to anyone new to this country or came to this country and they will tell you that they left third-world countries because of tactics like this, where the media covers for the ruling class."

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, in a letter to NARA, demanded emails that Biden, while vice president, signed with the pseudonyms "Robert Peters," "Robin Ware," and "JRB Ware."

"People should really understand who Robert L. Peters is," said Grenell. "It is a pseudonym. It is a fake name. It is a corruption scandal for the current president of the United States."

Grenell also commented on statements being made by current U.S. ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann, the former president of the University of Pennsylvania and founder of the Penn Biden Center, concerning Chinese money given to the university and center.

"They collected $100 million from China and Chinese businessmen, then in the year leading up to the 2020 election, when Joe Biden was just a citizen, the kitchen cabinet of the Biden campaign met at the Penn Biden Center regularly," said Grenell. The president of Penn, who set up the Penn Biden Center, who's now the U.S. ambassador to Germany, paid Joe Biden $900,000 to be an adviser to the Penn Biden Center.

And then, just after Biden was elected, he appointed Gutmann as the ambassador to Germany, said Grenell.

"A lot was going on at the Penn Biden Center that I think has not been scrutinized much," he added. "If you look at each and every step here, it's total corruption. It's money. Follow the money, but no one is asking these questions of the U.S. ambassador to Germany. She was passed by a voice vote, and nobody in Congress seems to care."

Grenell also on Thursday spoke out against the charges former President Donald Trump is facing in Georgia, predicting that the case would be overturned and calling it "crazy," and pointing out that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is trying to become a state elected official.

"It's all politics," he said. "That's why there are 91 charges against the guy. People see it. Look I think this is a clear overreach. If they would have tried one thing against President Trump, maybe people would look at it and try to believe it. But when you charge him 91 times. It says more about you than it does about [him]."

