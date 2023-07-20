Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Applaud Sen. Grassley for Releasing FBI Doc

Ric Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence in the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Thursday that Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, should be commended for releasing an FBI document that details allegations of bribes paid to President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden when the elder Biden was vice president.

In the FD-1023 document released to the public for the first time, a confidential FBI source claims Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings Inc. paid Joe Biden and Hunter Biden $10 million in bribes for political protection. The document also contains information Hunter Biden was retained on Burisma's board so the company could have closer ties to his father.

"You've got to give it to Sen. Grassley. He is just not giving up," Grenell told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "He is digging in deep. I applaud the senator. He understands these issues. He's not nearly as partisan as they're making them out to be."

Last year, Grassley, 89, first disclosed the FBI's possession of a significant amount of evidence of alleged criminal wrongdoing involving the Biden family. He has since worked to unearth the FD-1023 document, partnering with Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, to compel its public disclosure through a subpoena. The FBI provided a highly redacted version of the document to select members of the House, but it remained shielded from the public and omitted key details.

Following the FBI's failure to fully comply with the congressional subpoena, Grassley's office said he received the document with limited redactions to protect a trusted FBI source, handling agents, department whistleblowers, and identifiers related to other ongoing investigations.

"He's digging for the truth and look what he found," Grenell said. "He's been on this for a while, and I think the people of Iowa need to reward Sen. Grassley and thank him because we have so many things that we've learned about this investigation because of Sen. Grassley and [Sen.] Ron Johnson [R-Wis.]."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!