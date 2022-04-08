Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Chinese 'Laughing All the Way' Over Hunter Biden

The Chinese Foreign Ministry is "laughing all the way" over what has happened concerning the Hunter Biden laptop scandal and how matters played out before the 2020 election and since that time, former acting director of national intelligence and ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell said in a Newsmax interview Friday.

He also told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" that there was "no possible way" the news about the laptop and its contents, including emails that implicated then-candidate Joe Biden in his son's activities, was covered up and censored without the help of officials in the Department of Justice and the FBI.

"I don't say it lightly," Grenell, now a national security analyst for Newsmax, commented. "There's no possible way that someone at DOJ didn't see what was happening with that laptop three weeks before the 2020 election."

There also was "no possible way" FBI agents did not observe the entire Biden campaign team and Democrats, including members of Congress such as Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., blaming the discovery of the laptop on a Russian disinformation campaign.

"Let me be very clear," said Grenell. "That is the Beijing line. That's what China wants you to do. China does not want you looking at that laptop because of all the details about the Chinese businessmen with the Biden family."

That means that when the "the Democrats and the DOJ and the FBI allowed the narrative to shift, the Chinese "love it."

And now there are calls for a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden and the laptop scandal, but Grenell said instead, he'd rather the DOJ and the FBI do their own jobs and investigate the matter.

"Why do we need an outside special counsel?" he said. "The only time you need an outside special counsel is if you come to the table and you assume that DOJ can't do its job and it's too biased. I'm not there yet."

Instead, he said there should be a "gut renovation" within the FBI.

"I can tell you from being the acting director of national intelligence when I looked at these FBI agents whose names were on the information that said redacted information, and I would say 'why did you redact this?' they would say to me 'I actually didn't redact it my boss did,' Grenell said.

This means there are a lot of hard-working FBI agents who are trying to do the right thing, but there needs to be "prosecutions and a total clean-out" at the top of the federal agencies, he added.

Grenell also discussed reports that four Secret Service members, including a person on first lady Jill Biden's detail, have been suspended for accepting gifts from men charged with impersonating federal officials.

"The Inspector-General needs to get involved," he said. "The DOJ needs to get involved. I don't want to default to outside organizations. They've got to clean up themselves."

Further, he said, when agents know their colleagues are doing something wrong, "you need to start outing them, and there needs to be self-policing."

