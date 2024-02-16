Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Can't Ignore Biden's Cognitive Issues

President Joe Biden's White House will have to go a long way to convince Americans that his cognitive difficulties don't represent a problem for the U.S., former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell said Friday on Newsmax.

"They're going to have to raise a billion dollars to try to convince people that he is not experiencing some sort of mental issue, and still, I don't think that the regular people outside of Washington, D.C., outside of newsrooms are ever going to believe it," Grenell, an ambassador to Germany under former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax's "Newsline."

The evidence is present, though, with Biden's situation, Grenell said.

"Even today, when the president was speaking, he has these moments where he just bursts out with anger," said Grenell. "If anyone has ever experienced an older loved one who goes through early-stage dementia, that's exactly what happens. I see it in his face, the same thing that I saw in my grandfather's face. I see him clenching his hands, which is an absolute sign … to pretend like we don't see the signs is really offensive."

Grenell said the "death of common sense" is everywhere, including in the nation's courtrooms and schools, and was also on display this week with the often-angry testimony presented by Fulton County, Georgia district attorney Fani Willis.

"Most Americans who are sitting on the sidelines as they watch our country devolve into this crazy left woke, excuse-ridden society, watching this circus and thinking, 'How do we have a district attorney that is so combative, so defying logic, giving crazy excuses,'" said Grenell. "We would never allow a young person to get away with lying like this."

The solution, he said, is getting involved and voting.

"You better get registered to vote because your country is at risk," Grenell said. "When we watch these court proceedings, when we watch Joe Biden, when we watch the death of sense all around us, we have a responsibility. We have to get involved. You are going to see the death of our country unless you get involved."

