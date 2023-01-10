Ric Grenell to Newsmax: House GOP Needs FBI Director Wray's Testimony Now

The House Republicans must ask for the testimony of FBI Director Christopher Wray regarding the classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center, where President Joe Biden had an office after leaving his second term as vice president, former Acting Director of Intelligence and Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell told Newsmax Tuesday.

“The institute had classified information, but Joe Biden had been gone from office for six years,” Grenell told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “That institute wasn't the primary and first location for those documents. Those documents those classified documents went somewhere else.”

“Where did they go? Did they go to the Biden home in Delaware?” Grenell asked. “If so, Chris Wray needs to immediately go raid the Biden home in Delaware to find out where else are there documents. Again, his six years of watching these documents, they were not at Penn the entire time.”

Even though the chances of an FBI raid on the Biden home are virtually none, Grenell said that the House Republicans may be able to help.

“The House GOP can drag Chris Wray right in front of them. They should immediately get him. They should put him up there on Thursday and ask the FBI what's going on. The House Republicans have power, now they need to use it,” Grenell continued.

When host Rob Schmitt noted that the news of the classified documents was concealed until after the midterm elections, presumably to protect Biden and the Democrat Party, Grenell responded that the concealment amounted to election interference.

“I think when you have information about the handling of classified information, and don't forget, most senators who were up for election who were running, Democrat senators who were running against Republicans, they kept bringing up the mishandling of classified information. They used it on the campaign trail. And I think that the National Archives, I think that the FBI clearly knew, I think DOJ knew, and they should have come clean if they want to play fair. But this is election interference, and they only do it for one side,” Grenell said.

