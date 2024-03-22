Ric Grenell to Newsmax: 'Joe Biden's Border' Will Keep Getting Worse

A video showing migrants rushing a border wall in El Paso, Texas, shows that "Joe Biden's border" issues are just going to get worse, Ric Grenell, an acting director of national security and ambassador to Germany under former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax Friday.

"This video is going to be a political commercial," Grenell said on Newsmax's "Newsline" of the footage, reported through the New York Post. "You can't deny what's happening. This is Joe Biden's border, and it's going to get worse.

"All of these individuals have heard that you can get inside the United States with benefits immediately and that there is no pushback."

The crowd shown in the video was predominantly made up of men, he added, as "there are very few women and children that are coming in."

The violent push also was "not just a one-time thing," Grenell said. "This has been happening when we have a constant rushed invasion like this of unvetted individuals without going through the State Department process to try to do it legally. We don't know who's inside, and there are terrorists who are coming in and plotting."

Meanwhile, Biden knows the border is open, said Grenell.

"He's, they're not stupid," he said. "All of the White House advisers and [Alejandro] Mayorkas and all of these people, they know that this is wide open and now people are rushing in unvetted."

However, the White House has "calculated that it's OK" because Biden's base wants "a whole bunch of people coming into the country."

"They have a plan to make all of these individuals voters," he said. "As soon as they get ahold of the House, the Senate, and the White House, they will immediately bring in 10 million new voters. They think that these voters are going to be for them. I think they're wrong about that."

The Democratic Party has also embraced sanctuary cities and have been "ignoring the immigration law for years," said Grenell.

Republicans, though, don't want to stop legal immigration, he added.

"We welcome legal immigrants. And I would argue first- and second-generation Americans coming here legally are [Donald] Trump supporters, because they see what fascism is like and they've left it behind."

Biden is also facing the challenge of growing information being presented in his impeachment investigation, particularly with the testimony from former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski, said Grenell.

"Bobulinski is the smoking gun," he said. "He's the guy that says, I was there. I was a partner and in and this is it. ... I think that he is a credible person. He's been inside. He's made money with Hunter Biden."

