Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Incoming Ballots Showing GOP Wins in Arizona

The "red wave" is strong in Arizona and Nevada and will lead to Republican control of the House and Senate, as Arizona's GOP candidates will all win their races, Newsmax's Ric Grenell, who has been on the ground in Arizona watching the race, said Wednesday, citing the high numbers of election day ballots still to be counted.

"Let me just be very specific on the data, and the reality is right now that we have at least 450,000 possibly 500,000 ballots now left," Grenell, an acting director of national intelligence and ambassador under former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "Those are almost exclusively election day voters, which we know are traditionally Republican."

There have been four or five dumps of the ballots so far, taking down the number of uncounted ballots to about 450,000 from 1 million, and in those drops, "the Republican team has been winning those by 65-70-75%" in each, Grenell said.

And from that, Grenell said, "there is going to be a red wave" in Arizona.

"Abe Hamadeh, the attorney general candidate, is leading the Republican field here because he's only down by 3,900 votes," said Grenell.

Next are gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who is down by 12,000 votes, and U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters, down by 90,000 votes, but the incoming ballots will push them into the winning categories, Grenell said.

But of the 450,000 votes, "at least, if you calculate that we are winning, let's take the lowest percentage of the night that we've seen, 60-65%, all three of these candidates are going to win," said Grenell, adding that Mark Fincham will win as secretary of state.

"I am absolutely confident that Kari Lake will be governor of Arizona. Abe Hamedah will be the attorney general of Arizona, and I believe that we are on the cusp of seeing Blake Masters completely upset the East Coast media," Grenell said. "He will take that 90,000-vote deficit right now and turn it into a win, and we will then have a Republican-controlled Senate."

Grenell also projected that Republican Joe Lombardo, currently ahead in Nevada's gubernatorial race, will win, along with Adam Laxalt in Nevada, who is holding a slight lead over Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto.

If Masters and Laxalt win, that will give the Republicans control of the Senate, said Grenell.

Grenell noted that his projections are based on the numbers of election day votes that have been received, and because "all of the Republicans have been winning those by overwhelming margins."

Grenell also said that even though the "East Coast media room" is saying that there will not be a red wave in Washington, "if you would have told me a couple of nights ago that the Republicans will win the House and the Senate, I would say that's a red wave."

But aside from the "disappointing" races for governor in New York and the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, the numbers also reveal huge wins for Republicans, Grenell said.

"There was a historic win in New York for the first time ever, where George Santos, an openly gay Republican, has won a seat," Grenell said, adding that Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., the head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, was defeated.

Grenell also noted that it was disappointing to see the Michigan results, where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held her seat against GOP challenger Tudor Dixon.

"You have to look at each state individually, but there is no question in my mind that when the Republicans take over the House and the Senate, that is a red wave," Grenell said.