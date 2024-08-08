Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Arab Americans Shouldn't Back Harris

Ric Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence during the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Thursday that Arab Americans shouldn't support Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat presidential nominee.

"Arab Americans should not be supporting Kamala Harris because, clearly, she and Joe Biden delivered a war," Grenell said in an interview on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"There's a lot of talk about a cease-fire. And what I have been saying to my friends in Detroit and in the Arab American community is you can ask for a Band-Aid or a cease-fire, but [former President] Donald Trump gave you peace.

"You have to remember that Kamala Harris is somebody who will not be able to bring both sides to the table. If you want somebody who's going to tweet your position and pretend like they're with you, then you have to recognize that that person doesn't have the diplomatic skills to bring both sides together," he said.

"Donald Trump does. Donald Trump already has.

"What we're trying to say to the Arab American community is the same thing we're trying to say to evangelicals and the same thing we're trying to say to Jewish Americans: that Donald Trump delivered the ultimate cease-fire, which is a peace deal, not just a temporary one. Kamala Harris cannot even deliver a cease-fire right now because she has no credibility from both sides," Grenell said.

