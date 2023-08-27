RFK Jr. to Newsmax: DNC Opposes Me Because I'm Threat to Biden

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Newsmax on Sunday that the reason his campaign has been attacked by the party establishment is that he is a threat to President Joe Biden and the other parts of the power structure within the Washington Beltway.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Huckabee" show, Kennedy said the Democratic National Committee has rallied around Biden, "even though they have a rule as part of their charter that they have to be neutral" among party members.

He said "I don't get a hearing" in the mainstream media, because "this election, the DNC has been very open about disparaging my campaign, and they have allies in the mainstream media."

Kennedy stated that the other parts of the power structure to which he is seen as a threat include the pharmaceutical cartel, the military industrial complex, "this corrupt collusion of state corporate power that has put Wall Street's priorities above those of the American middle class."

He said he is also a threat to "all of those entities that really are operating within the Beltway to strip-mine the middle class of its wealth and its equity."

Kennedy said he is more of threat to this vast establishment than any other candidate, because he has been battling them for 40 years and understands "how the agencies work and how to unravel agency capture," adding that his family has had a "60-year fistfight with the CIA."

He said these parts of the power structure are part of the system and thus try to resist any change to it, adding that "we are seeing more and more of the weaponization of these enforcement agencies ... and the politicization of these agencies" than there have been in the past.

