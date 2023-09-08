RFK Jr. to Newsmax: We Need a Democratic Party Debate

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. insisted Friday on Newsmax that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) organize a presidential primary debate or a viable alternative.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance," the son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and a 2024 Democrat for president, criticized his party for presuming that President Joe Biden will be the nominee.

"I think Americans ought to have a choice. There ought to be a debate. There ought to be retail politics," Kennedy explained. "We shouldn't have a candidate who's sitting in the basement, and the only people he's talking to are donors.

"If not a debate," he continued, "then at least some unscripted conversations with American voters."

Kennedy said that the primary reason for wanting the debates is to hold Biden accountable for his rhetoric on the economy, which he has touted as making a meteoric recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But the people that I'm talking to do not see that. They feel like they're being gaslighted when he says that," Kennedy insisted. "The average salary now in this country is $5,000 less than the average cost of living."

But if the DNC will not give Kennedy a chance to make his message known, the environmental lawyer and vaccine skeptic said that he might consider other potential avenues to the White House.

"I might look at other alternatives — other routes — for taking the White House," he said. "I think the American people want real change, and I think [former] President [Donald] Trump has had his chance."

