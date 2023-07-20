RJK Jr. to Newsmax: Antisemitism Claims Part of Campaign to Censor Me

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Newsmax on Thursday that he has never been antisemitic and a smear campaign against him is trying to censor him from speaking out about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and other topics.

"I said this under oath today because I'm so angry at those charges," Kennedy, who testified earlier in the day before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"In my entire life, I have never uttered a single antisemitic phrase, word or anything, or racist [phrase]. Because of my family, and because I've spent a lot of time in Israel, and I have an organization over there, my support for Israel is stronger than anybody on Capitol Hill.

"I'm the only one who has demanded that Biden retract the $2 billion payment that he's giving to Iran, which is going to be used for genocidal purposes."

Kennedy, whose father was a U.S. senator and attorney general under his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was referring to the U.S. giving Iraq a sanctions waiver to pay $2.7 billion to Iran to settle a gas and electricity debt.

During the hearing, Democrats grilled Kennedy over reported comments he made that the COVID-19 vaccine was ethnically targeted to affect whites and Blacks and spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese. He claimed he was referring to how the U.S. and other governments are developing ethnically targeted bioweapons and that a 2021 study of the coronavirus showed that COVID-19 appears to disproportionately affect certain races.

"I've been smeared using phrases that were taken completely out of context and attributing meanings to them that I never intended, and it's a way of censoring me," Kennedy said.

More than 100 Democrats signed a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Select Subcommittee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to rescind Kennedy's invitation.

Kennedy, who said he was censored by the Trump administration, claims the Biden administration in January 2021, shortly after Biden took office, coordinated with Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, to suspend his Facebook and Instagram accounts. He said if he wins the 2024 presidential election, he will take steps to end government censorship of Americans.

"I will immediately, the first day in office, order an end to all attempts by federal agents and federal agencies to censor the speech of Americans," Kennedy said. "There's a lot of other things that we can do."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!