Rep. Reschenthaler: Afghanistan Pullout May Lead to Hostage, Black Hawk Down Situation

President Joe Biden's military pullout from Afghanistan was so botched that Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., tells Newsmax he fears it could lead to a hostage or ''Black Hawk Down'' situation.

"It's a complete debacle. It's a complete disaster," Reschenthaler said Thursday on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

The first-term congressman and Iraq War veteran said it is bad enough that the United States pulled out after its 20-year commitment, but the way U.S. forces pulled out is an ''absolute crime.''

"The lack of preparation, the lack of planning, the lack of holding on to the Bagram Air Base," he said, explaining that the military could have provided air support, gathered human intelligence and made sure Americans and Afghan nationals who have aided U.S. efforts had access so they could be flown out of the country.

Thousands of Americans and Afghan nationals are trapped in the country with Taliban soldiers guarding checkpoints into Kabul's airport, the only way out since the U.S. abandoned Bagram Air Base on July 1.

"I've said it before, I'll say it again: I think Joe Biden should resign over this,'' he said, adding that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin should step down as well.

"The fact that [Biden is] cavalier about this, the fact that he goes on TV saying that he has no regrets," Reschenthaler said. "Where's the empathy for our allies? Where's the empathy for the Americans that are stranded there? He has zero of it."

"What I fear right now is a hostage situation," he said. "I fear, God forbid, a 'Black Hawk Down'-style situation because we don't have Bagram Air Base."

