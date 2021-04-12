Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax TV: China Set to Supplant US as World Superpower

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., said on Monday’s edition of Newsmax TV's “The Chris Salcedo Show,” that “China is an incredible threat to the United States and they openly say that they want to supplant us as a world superpower.”

What that means is that life in a democratic society, as we know it, will be over. “It means that the promotion of democracy is gone, international norms, laws and customs, gone; it is a world that is subservient not just to China, but the Chinese Communist Party (CCP),” he said.

Our government is too sluggish to respond to the Chinese threat, and if our response takes too long, they will take over. “The sooner that we recognize that threat and that the long-term goal of the Chinese Communist Party, the longer it takes us, the weaker we are going to be to push back and fight against it,” he said.

The Biden White House’s approval of MLB’s recent decision to move its All-star game from Atlanta to Denver, while at the same time assuring China that it would not lose money because the U.S. would not boycott upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, demonstrates that the Biden Administration has “more in common with the CCP than with everyday Americans, Reschenthaler said.

Not only that, but the liberals, “will never pass up an opportunity to virtue signal and they'll do it at the expense of true victims like the members of the Uyghur Minority Group who are literally in concentration camps in western China,” he said.

“It shows you that the Democrats are beholden to the Chinese interests,” he said. “Corporate America has sold out American values to buddy up and get access to the Chinese market, and it shows you that [our] ideology means nothing now.”

Big Tech, he says, is in that same boat and already includes Chinese standards in what they do. “Big tech in a lot of ways is working hand in glove with the Chinese Communist Party from promoting Chinese Communist Party ideology to having Chinese censors, people from the Chinese Communist Party embedded in their tech, helping with their censorship” agenda, he said.

However, their time is short, “they can't run from this hypocrisy much longer,” he added.

Because of this, the Republican said, he and his colleagues support conservative action concerning the location of the 2022 games. “We are still calling for a boycott or at least moving the Chinese Olympics to a pro-democratic state.” However, the cancel culture has fired back, “we were being told that that is inappropriate, we shouldn't do that,” he concluded.

