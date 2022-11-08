Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Pennsylvania Senate Race Favors Oz

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., told Newsmax Tuesday the trajectory of the Senate race in Pennsylvania favors Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz over Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, and the House could see between 230-240 Republicans in the wake of today’s midterm elections.

“I'm very bullish on Pennsylvania. I'm bullish actually on the Senate and the House, which is Pennsylvania, in particular. I think Oz wins this thing by 2%-3% ... he's going into this already up. And I think that by the end of the day you're going to see Oz breakaway,” Reschenthaler said during “Wake Up America” Tuesday.

"It's the trajectory," he continued. "If you remember, back in the summer Oz was down by 16 points. He made up all that ground and took the lead in a lot of polling. The trajectory in these races is everything."

According to Real Clear Politics, Oz is slightly ahead of Fetterman by 47.2% to 46.8% as of Monday, coming back from being down to Fetterman 47.7% to 39% on Aug. 17.

Reschenthaler said the crime issue in Pennsylvania is making the difference in the race.

“What was really killing Fetterman was the crime issue,” he said. “Crime is surging in Pittsburgh, it's surging in Philadelphia, literally record high crime rates in Philadelphia, and Fetterman is known as being soft on crime. He wants to legalize all drugs. He wants to release a third of all prisoners.”

In addition to that key Senate race, Reschenthaler said that close House races across the country could give the GOP its largest majority in that chamber in 100 years.

“I think we will take both the House and the Senate,” he said. “What I'm really looking at, in terms of a bellwether, is Virginia. The polls closed there at 7 p.m., so we should have an idea of what's going on.”

He said that if the GOP wins in Virginia Beach, that could put Republicans in the House at around 220 seats, and if a few other races break the GOP’s way, that number could balloon into the 230s or 240s, making it the largest Republican majority in 100 years.

“I think that a mediocre night will be around low 230s,” he said. “If we have the red wave that I think is coming, I think we'll be in the mid-240s. Just to put that in perspective, that will be the biggest majority Republicans have had in almost 100 years and there's historical stats to back this up.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!