Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Probe Nothing But 'Political Theater'

The House select committee investing the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol are staging "political theater," not mounting an attempt at getting at the truth, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"The Republicans that leader (Kevin) Mccarthy selected to be on the commission would have asked those tough probative questions, but let's get something straight; this is not about getting to the truth," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

Instead, Reschenthaler said, the hearings and committee are "not a real investigation," but a way for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to "control the narrative" rather than addressing "what's going on in the streets right now, rising crime rates, inflation that's hitting the working class incredibly hard, chaos on the southern border, and aggressive adversaries abroad."

But as long as Pelosi and the mainstream media are talking about Jan. 6, "they're not talking about the disastrous policies and the acts, the absolute chaos that's going on at the White House," he maintained. "That's what this is really about."

He also disagreed that the committee, which has just two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, can be described as being bipartisan or nonpartisan.

"One thing I've learned in Washington, D.C., is when you hear something being called nonpartisan or bipartisan, it means there's a bunch of Democrats and Republican-hating Republicans that comprise whatever committee it is," said Reschenthaler. "The public does not care and their support for this commission is waning and dropping. It's because every time they go to a gas station, they're paying more money. Every time they go to the grocery store, they're paying more money because of inflation. They're worried about getting mugged in the streets. These are legitimate concerns of everyday Americans. They want to look forward."

Meanwhile, Pelosi refuses to seat "anyone that counters her narrative" on the committee, said Reschenthaler.

"It shows that this is a sham investigation," he said "This is hyperpartisan, and it's what Nancy Pelosi ultimately wants. She wants one-party rule, not just in this committee, but in Congress and in the entire nation ... they're drunk on the idea of one-party rule in total political dominance, and you see that as a microcosm in this commission that she set up and then had the gall of calling it bipartisan."

Cheney and Kinzinger, he added, should be caucusing with Pelosi rather than the Republican Party.

Reschenthaler also discussed an interview former President Donald Trump gave to Newsmax over the weekend, when he maintained that the 2020 election was corrupt.

"Most Americans understand that in a democracy, you have to have faith in the election of results," said Reschenthaler. "If you don't have faith in the elections, then you don't have a representative government. It's that simple. And let me be clear about something when it comes to elections, whether it's at one where a Republican or a Democrat won, every voice needs to be heard, every vote needs to be counted, every vote needs to be verified."

