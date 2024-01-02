Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Biden Enabling Iran's Nuclear Goals

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., expressed concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions during an interview on Tuesday with Newsmax, emphasizing the Biden administration's perceived alignment with Obama-era policies.

Iran was racing toward acquiring nuclear weapons in 2015. Former President Barack Obama admitted to NPR that his deal with Iran's Ayatollah would result in Iran getting nuclear weapons.

Reschenthaler asserted during "The Chris Salcedo Show," "You see that with a Biden administration, Obama's third term, them trying to capitulate and do everything they can to get this fantasy of a deal. Meanwhile, Iran has turned around. They funded the Houthi rebels that are attacking U.S. ships. They're funding Hezbollah. They funded Hamas, which led directly to the attacks on [Israel] the seventh of October."

The congressman continued to frame the current administration as a continuation of Obama's approach, stating, "If you go back to when Obama was elected, they gave him a Nobel Peace Prize just for being elected. So, he spent his entire two terms trying to justify that peace prize by chasing some kind of fantasy that we're going to have some peace deal with Iran... Iran, the number one state sponsor of terror in the world."

Reschenthaler expressed concern about Iran's destabilizing activities in the region, stating, "They're destabilizing the entire region, and at the same time, they're enriching uranium to 60%. Well, you only need to be at 90% to have weapons-grade [uranium]. And as you just said, they have enough uranium that they can make three nuclear bombs."

Highlighting recent developments, he added, "If they enrich that uranium to 90%, which it's very close to doing, and they've reversed in the last few months, their policy of not enriching it, and they're racing toward enriching into that 90%."

"And why is it?" He continued, "It's because the Democrats, the extreme Democrats, Joe Biden, they're all weak. They're all feckless, and they'll do anything to capitulate to those who hate this country while turning their backs on those nations around the world that support American values, and you can see it in how they treat Iran."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com