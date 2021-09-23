Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Hypocrisy 'So Rich' on Hunter Biden's Stories

The hypocrisy is "so rich" that the mainstream media catching up to the stories about Hunter Biden's laptop when before now, social media sites blocked the New York Post from sharing its articles and politicians were "shadowbanned," Rep. Guy Reschenthaler said Thursday on Newsmax.

"It turns out the whole time we were the ones that were correct," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "When elected officials like myself tried to share the accurate news, we were shadowbanned, and now it seems that the mainstream media is now just catching up to this, but the damage has already been done."

He pointed out that polling shows that had Democrats known about the Hunter Biden scandal, they would have voted for then-President Donald Trump's reelection, and that would have reversed its course. In the poll, done by McLaughlin & Associates poll just after the election, 36% of Biden voters were not aware of the scandal and 13% of those said they would not have voted for Biden had they known.

"Such a shift away from Biden would have meant President Trump would have won the election with 289 electoral votes," said the polling outfit, which had done work for Trump's campaigns in 2016 and 2020.

"This cover-up did make a difference," said Reschenthaler. "Polling shows that it did sway the election and now we have a situation where Joe Biden is now president."

Further, he said that "to his knowledge," Hunter Biden "still manages a billion-dollar hedge fund from China. He's still selling what he describes as art."

But while Trump was in office, his family got much more criticism, said Reschenthaler.

"Ivanka Trump was getting flak because she still had a fashion business," said Reschenthaler. "People were saying that the Trump hotels needed to shut down because people are going in the hotels and uh, you know, theoretically patronizing the president."

In the case of Hunter Biden, however, "this is an absolute blatant violation ... now we have a situation where people can, in essence, pay Hunter as a lobbyist or somebody purveying influence," said Reschenthaler. "We cannot track who is paying for the art is ... it's a way around the lobbying disclosure [rules]."

