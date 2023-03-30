Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Left's Mining Policies 'Weaken Us'

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., blasted "radical environmentalists" and "radical Democrats" for blocking rare earth mineral mining for use in the production of batteries for electric vehicles.

Reschenthaler made his comments Thursday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." He was asked why the U.S. isn't doing more to mine rare earth minerals for use in the production of electric car batteries.

"We're not doing it because radical environmentalists and radical Democrats are blocking U.S. mining," Reschenthaler said. "Here's the irony of that: They push for EVs. They push for solar panels and wind turbines. All of those rely heavily on rare earth elements and critical minerals. Why not mine those here in the United States, where we have environmental protections, environmental regulations and can provide American jobs?

"Instead, what the radical environmentalists want to do, what the radical Democrats want to do, is they want us to be dependent on China predominantly for our rare earth elements. And not just mainland China, but mines that are controlled by the Chinese in places like Africa where there's child slave labor, terrible conditions, and zero concern for the environment.

"It's the affluent liberals, coastal elites and liberals in the suburbs and in the big cities, that don't care about the human cost with these EVs and critical minerals.

"All we hear when a Republican is in the White House is that the adults aren't in charge. The sad part is the Democrats are the ones that act like children. Let's say we went to total EVs. It only reduces carbon emissions by about 20%. This is a way for the left to cripple our manufacturing, cripple our energy projection, and weaken us."

Reschenthaler also was critical of Tuesday's congressional testimony of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

"She was unaware of two mining projects she had banned," he said. "Frankly, I don't think she understood the difference between critical mineral mining and just regular mining."