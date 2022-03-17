Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Zelenskyy Is Churchill; Biden Is Neville Chamberlain

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a modern-day Winston Churchill, but President Joe Biden is a modern-day Neville Chamberlain, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler said on Newsmax Thursday, comparing the U.S. president to the British leader who appeased Adolf Hitler's actions to seize Europe.

"I just wish that Biden had that kind of resolve. And I wish that Biden was as resolute and defending freedom as Zelenskyy is," the Pennsylvania Republican told Newsmax's "National Report."

"He has sold out the West. He's acquiesced in the weakness that has led to the aggression you're seeing from Russia."

Zelenskyy has conceded that Ukraine may not be able to join NATO, meanwhile, and Reschenthaler said there are "naysayers" who say accepting Ukraine into the alliance should not be allowed.

"The irony is that if NATO had accepted Ukraine, Russia never would have invaded Ukraine. So it's amazing that we're seeing some in the West try to capitulate and appease Putin.

"In the face of his aggression, I get the sense that the West is going to try to sell Ukraine down the river trying to get Ukraine to make a promise of neutrality, trying to get Ukraine to give up the areas that the Russians illegally annexed, and that includes Crimea."

However, back in the 1990s, the United States and Great Britain guaranteed Ukraine sovereignty if it gave up its nuclear weapons, which has happened, noted Reschenthaler.

"Now where is the rest?" he said. "We didn't back them up."

Reschenthaler added that Germany and France should get out of the way and allow Ukraine to join NATO.

"Otherwise you're just going to see Putin and the Russians solidify those bases of power," said Reschenthaler. "Wait a few years just like they did between now and 2014 when they took Crimea and then they tried to make a full annexation of Ukraine."

He also rejected arguments that Russia moved on Ukraine because it feared having the neighboring country being a NATO member state.

"He already has NATO nations on his border," said Reschenthaler. "This is really about the total annexation of Ukraine because ultimately, Putin wants to reunite all the Soviet bloc nations from the USSR into the Russian Federation."

Any peace deal that is negotiated should allow Ukraine to join any alliance it wishes, and that lands that Russia has seized should be returned, he added.

Reschenthaler also stressed that while Biden signed papers to allow $800 million in weapons to go to Ukraine, it wasn't him allowing the weapons.

"That was an appropriations bill," he said. "We voted that out of Congress with Joe Biden just signing the bottom line. This isn't some miraculous step Biden's taking."

Reschenthaler added that he doesn't think the weapons that have been approved are enough.

"I am still calling for a no-fly zone," he said. "I think we should be engaged in electronic warfare, jamming the Russian planes, and grounding those planes that are bombing civilians. It's better than nothing.

"We need to get those MiG-29s to the Ukrainians as well. Biden is still not leading. More should be done in this situation."

