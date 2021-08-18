Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: 'Any Novice' Can See 'Absolute Mess' in Afghanistan

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, a veteran who served in Iraq, told Newsmax Wednesday that "any novice" or junior officer in the military can see that the way President Joe Biden has handled the fall of Afghanistan has been an "absolute mess."

"It's horrible policy to do a complete withdrawal from Afghanistan," the Pennsylvania Republican told Newsmax's "National Report." "In the last 18 months, we've had zero U.S. fatalities in Afghanistan. We could have stayed there and not been engaged in kinetic operations ourselves, but merely we could have been providing our partners in Afghanistan with intelligence."

The United States could also have provided the Afghan military air cover, and could have been working with them to make sure they were still training properly, he added.

"In short, it's it's an epic blunder to pull out of Afghanistan, and it's a tragedy the way that Joe Biden and top military brass executed this retreat," he said.

Reschenthaler added that it sends a "horrible message" to the United States' allies for National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to have blamed losses on the Afghan military's unwillingness to fight. "How would you like to be in South Korea facing the North Korean military just to your north and see what's happening now in Afghanistan?" Reschenthaler said. "It's a complete mistake, and I should say this, it is a form of international victim shaming that you would turn around and blame our partners in Afghanistan."

The Afghan military has suffered "roughly 50,000 casualties" in recent years, and even if it did need U.S. support, "they were willing to fight," said Reschenthaler.

"They were putting up a fight, but they needed our support and needed our intelligence," said Reschenthaler. "They needed our help with, for example, aircraft maintenance. Just like the South Koreans probably couldn't fight North Korea on their own, that doesn't mean we should pull out of South Korea."

Further, the 20 years that the United States has been in Afghanistan shouldn't have been a reason for pulling out, given that thousands of troops remain in South Korea, Germany, Japan, and Cuba, even though the conflicts in those countries are long over.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here