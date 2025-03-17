Fmr N.H. Gov. Sununu to Newsmax: Door to Senate Run Is Open

Republicans are finally getting on board with fiscal responsibility "and that gives me hope," says former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told Newsmax, Monday.

"I've always been very negative on Washington. I don't think they do much. I don't think they've earned the right to," Sununu, who is considering a Senate run in 2026, said on "Wake Up America."

"I think it's kind of like the B team — once you've been a governor, being in the Senate is kind of a B-team job. Now, the change is what you're hearing lately, which is fiscal responsibility, balanced budgets. We're going to treat other people's money seriously. We're going to talk about efficiency. We're going to make hard decisions, guys, Republicans or Democrats."

"Neither have talked like that for a long, long time. And finally, the Republicans, thanks to President [Donald] Trump, are really getting on board with it. So that gives me hope. Look, as a fiscal hawk — as somebody who takes that stuff real seriously — that there is a leadership role there, we can actually get stuff done. And I think that's what the state wants," he added.

Regarding a Senate run, Sununu told Newsmax, "The door is open. I wouldn't say it's high on my priority list right now, but it could be me. It could be Scott Brown."

"There's a variety of great candidates out there. And I have no doubt that this seat is going to be red one way or the other come '26."

